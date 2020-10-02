Two Slick Ways to Make Distinctive Rims and Feet on Pottery

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

We’ve all heard the saying, “it’s all in the details.” This sentiment rings especially true in functional pottery, or any fine craft. A weak rim or a feeble foot can be the difference between a good pot and a bad pot.

There are a lot of approaches to creating rims and feet that hold their own on a piece, and today we’ve compiled a couple of good little nuggets from Mark Peters’ video Lively Forms and Expressive Surfaces. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

This clip was excerpted from Lively Forms and Expressive Surfaces with Mark Peters, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop!

CLAYflicks subscribers can view this and all of CAN’s full-length videos on CLAYflicks! Not a subscriber yet? No problem—click here to sign up for a no-risk trial.

To learn more about Mark Peters or to see more images of his work, please visit www.mudfire.com/mark-peters.htm.

**First published in 2016.