4 Ways to Spruce Up Wheel Thrown Plates

• March 22, 2018 • 1 Comment

When you think of wheel-thrown plates, chances are you think of the round variety. But when you make them with a thrown ring and a slab bottom, the possibilities for more expressive forms open up. Amelia Stamps makes her wheel thrown platters for her tea sets in this way. By changing the shape of the platter from plain round to kidney shaped, she helps it tie into the curves on the other pieces in the tea set.

In this video, an excerpt from Making and Decorating a Tea Set, you’ll see how she creates the perfect shaped plate to compliment her tea sets. But that’s not the only cool technique you’ll pick up! You’ll also see three other decorative ideas that help to tie her sets together. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

Great ideas for making platters more interesting!

This clip was excerpted from Making and Decorating a Tea Set, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network  Shop!

To learn more about Amelia Stamps, visit her website here: www.ameliastamps.com.

**First published in 2017

