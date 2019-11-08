Creating Patterns with Stains, Wax Resist, and Bisque Slips

There are a ton of creative things that can be done with wax resist, from creating patterns in wax resist over glaze to slip inlay using wax resist. Matt Krousey uses wax resist combined with ceramic stains and pique slips to beautiful effect.

In today’s post, an excerpt from his video Capturing Nature in Clay, Matt shares how he creates his dogwood inspired motif, which captures the Minnesota prairie landscape right outside his studio window. I love the loose organic quality of this decoration and can just picture the landscape he is evoking in these pots! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

The techniques mentioned above and in today’s video clip only scratch the surface of what is possible with wax resist. And liquid wax resist isn’t the only form of resist potters can use for decoration. We’ve all used our trusty old friend wax resist to keep glaze from going where we don’t want it to go, and it works like a charm. But that is not the only use for wax resist. In this post from our archives, Russell Fouts discusses and evaluates wax resist alternatives. As Jim Gottuso explains in this archive post, shellac resist is a way to create dimensional patterns. Since latex resist can be applied and removed, it is often the choice for potters who wish to create layered glaze patterns such as Lorna Meaden. There is no limit to the creative possibilities with wax resist!

