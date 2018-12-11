Quick Tips: Tap Centering While Trimming

There are many ways to center a pot on the wheel when trimming, but one of the trickier ways to center is the tap centering method. In tonight’s quick tip, Steve Rolf shares a great way to learn tap centering with a tin can! –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.
PS. Stay tuned for the full release in January, 2019! CLAYflicks subscribers can view a sneak peek on CLAYflicks!
This clip was excerpted from Playing with Form & Decoration with S.C. Rolf – Part 2 – Pouring and Lidded Vessels, which is coming to the Ceramic Arts Network Shop in January, 2019! Subscribers can view a sneak peek on CLAYflicks!