Quick Tips: Tap Centering While Trimming

There are many ways to center a pot on the wheel when trimming, but one of the trickier ways to center is the tap centering method. In tonight’s quick tip, Steve Rolf shares a great way to learn tap centering with a tin can! –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

PS. Stay tuned for the full release in January, 2019!

This clip was excerpted from Playing with Form & Decoration with S.C. Rolf – Part 2 – Pouring and Lidded Vessels, which is coming to the Ceramic Arts Network Shop in January, 2019!