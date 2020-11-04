Learn to Make Gorgeous Double-Walled Forms with Katie Bosley

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

Join Katie Bosley in the studio as she creates an intricately carved double walled cup. In this workshop, Katie will demonstrate her method of throwing and trimming two separate forms for layering, how to precisely carve and pierce symmetrical designs into porcelain, and the assembly and finishing process that goes into creating her unique vessels.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

Learn how to throw and trim nesting forms to create dynamic double walled vessels

Discover techniques for creating repeating designs with accuracy

Use of a range of tools to create precise carved surfaces

Learn tips and tricks for piercing porcelain

Discover methods for softening carved lines to create a pillow-like finish