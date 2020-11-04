Learn to Make Gorgeous Double-Walled Forms with Katie Bosley

Join Katie Bosley in the studio as she creates an intricately carved double walled cup. In this workshop, Katie will demonstrate her method of throwing and trimming two separate forms for layering, how to precisely carve and pierce symmetrical designs into porcelain, and the assembly and finishing process that goes into creating her unique vessels.
Here’s what you’ll learn:
- Learn how to throw and trim nesting forms to create dynamic double walled vessels
- Discover techniques for creating repeating designs with accuracy
- Use of a range of tools to create precise carved surfaces
- Learn tips and tricks for piercing porcelain
- Discover methods for softening carved lines to create a pillow-like finish
Our Workshop from Home webinars are just like in-person workshops, except you are guaranteed a front row seat! Ask questions throughout, or during the Question & Answer session at the end.
Sunday November 15, from 12–2 pm EST
Registration fee: $35
Registrants can access a recording of the video for 30 days following the event to revisit techniques! (Registrants will be emailed a video link within 48 hours of the webinar conclusion.)
Space is limited—Register today!