How to Use a Jigger to Make a Plate

If you have ever found yourself with the happy predicament of a huge order for plates and wished you had a way to streamline your process, today’s video is for you! In today’s clip, an excerpt from her new video Making a Jiggered & Altered Plate, Deb Schwartzkopf shows how to use a jigger and a mold system to make short work of plate making. Not only does it free up time by eliminating the trimming stage, but it also creates great “blanks” for you to personalize with altering or decorative techniques! –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

This clip was excerpted from Making a Jiggered & Altered Plate with Deb Schwartzkopf, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop.

