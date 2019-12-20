How to Make Unique Sterling Silver and Ceramic Earrings Using a Simple Metalworking Technique

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

I have dabbled a bit in ceramic jewelry making, but have mostly used store bought metal findings and components. But after filming Ceramic Jewelry Making with ceramic artist Jen Allen and metalsmith Maia Leppo, I became super excited about putting my own touch on the metal components of ceramic jewelry.

Part One of Ceramic Jewelry Making makes its debut today in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop and on CLAYflicks, and I am excited to share a fun excerpt. In this clip, Jen Allen shows how she uses some simple metalworking techniques to create an adorable pair of dangly earrings with a handmade clay bead. Have a look and let your wheels start turning for ways to make this technique your own! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

This clip was excerpted from Ceramic Jewelry Making, Part One, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop, or on CLAYflicks!

If you’re interested in incorporating more advanced metalworking techniques into your jewelry making, Maia Leppo provides the information you need in part two of this series, which is due out January of 2020.