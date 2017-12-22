A Simple Handle Pulling Technique to Dress Up Your Pottery

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

Over the past couple of years, I have been on an ongoing quest to make the perfect handles for my pottery. I have tried a million different techniques, and I am getting closer, but I am still not completely satisfied with my handles.

But, onward and upward (hopefully) I will go, and today’s video provides some more inspiration. In this clip from Intermediate Wheel Throwing, Jen Allen shares a super fun technique for adding a little more interest and detail to a pulled handle. Enjoy! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

How to Add Interest to Pulled Pottery Handles

To learn more about Jennifer Allen or to see more images of her work, please visit www.jenniferallenceramics.com.

**First published in 2015