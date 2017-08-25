Laying a Foundation for Layered Surfaces with Ceramic Engobes and Etching

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

This clip was excerpted from Layering Techniques for Sumptuous Surfaces, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Daily Shop!

Decorating Pottery with Engobes and Etched Lines

To create surfaces with depth, it can be helpful to start applying decoration in the greenware stage. Colleen Riley does this as much as possible because she likes to have a little direction when it comes to the glazing stage. And also because it makes her surfaces spectacular!

Colleen has a number of ways to apply ceramic decoration in the greenware stage, and she shares a couple in today’s video clip, an excerpt from her video Layering Techniques for Sumptuous Surfaces. In this clip, Colleen applies the first layer of decoration – a ceramic engobe and etched designs that create subtle lines when the glaze breaks over top. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

To learn more about Colleen Riley or to see more images of her work, please visit www.eurekapots.com/.