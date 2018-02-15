Ceramic Decorating Techniques

Working with Homemade Tools and Bisque Molds to Create Texture on the Inside of a Bowl

• February 15, 2018 •

What’s not to love about texture and clay? After all, it’s clay’s wonderful malleability that got us all hooked in the first place. And textured clay can work so well with glaze.

In today’s post, an excerpt from her video Low Tech Clay: High End Results, Kari Radasch shares a simple technique for creating texture on the inside of a bowl by using an easy-to-make tool and a bisque hump mold. An added bonus of this technique is that, because your mold is a hump mold, you can attach the foot right away so everything can dry at the same time, thus avoiding cracks! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

 

This clip was excerpted from Low Tech Clay High End Results, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop!

radaschfiniTo learn more about Kari Radasch or to see more images of her work, please visit www.kariradasch.com.

**First published in 2016

