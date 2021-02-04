Ceramic Decorating Techniques

Live Handbuilding and Decorating Workshop with Liz Pechacek

Liz will show you accessible handbuilding and decorating techniques for any clay body or firing temperature!

Tuesday, February 16, 2021, from 13 pm EST USA

Registration fee: $35

Registrants can access a recording of the video for 30 days following the event to revisit techniques! (Registrants will be emailed a video link within 48 hours of the webinar conclusion.)

Space is limited!

In this 2-hour workshop, Liz Pechacek will demonstrate handbuilding using coils and pinching, plus surface design using wax resist, engobes, and glaze. Liz will share recipes and tips and tricks to get the best results! These techniques are highly adaptable to any clay or firing process, and Liz will help you fine-tune the processes to work for you!

You’ll learn how to:

  • Design and build a mug using the coil and pinch method
  • Map out the surface with graphite and wax
  • Explore wax resist techniques with stain and engobes on bone dry clay
  • Explore glaze techniques on bisqueware

Our Workshop from Home webinars are just like in-person workshops, except you are guaranteed a front-row seat! Ask questions throughout, or during the Question & Answer session at the end.

