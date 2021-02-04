Live Handbuilding and Decorating Workshop with Liz Pechacek

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

Tuesday, February 16, 2021, from 1–3 pm EST USA Registration fee: $35 Registrants can access a recording of the video for 30 days following the event to revisit techniques! (Registrants will be emailed a video link within 48 hours of the webinar conclusion.)

Space is limited!

In this 2-hour workshop, Liz Pechacek will demonstrate handbuilding using coils and pinching, plus surface design using wax resist, engobes, and glaze. Liz will share recipes and tips and tricks to get the best results! These techniques are highly adaptable to any clay or firing process, and Liz will help you fine-tune the processes to work for you!

You’ll learn how to:

Design and build a mug using the coil and pinch method

Map out the surface with graphite and wax

Explore wax resist techniques with stain and engobes on bone dry clay

Explore glaze techniques on bisqueware

Our Workshop from Home webinars are just like in-person workshops, except you are guaranteed a front-row seat! Ask questions throughout, or during the Question & Answer session at the end.