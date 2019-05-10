Altering Wheel Thrown Pottery to Integrate Form with Surface Illustration

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

I am always amazed that no matter how long I have been making ceramic videos for Ceramic Arts Network, each and every one has something new to offer. Gestural Imagery and Form with Mel Griffin, has some wonderful pottery design ideas, and in today’s clip, I am sharing one of them.

In this clip, Mel shares her tips for altering wheel thrown pottery. She also shows how she enhances the illustrations she adds later at the bone-dry stage. Mel has found that by changing the form to work well with her drawings, her pots become more exciting and dynamic. I agree! After watching this awesome ceramic decorating technique, you probably will too! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

This clip was excerpted from Gestural Imagery and Form with Mel Griffin, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop!

To learn more about Mel Griffin or to see more image of her work, please visit www.melgriffin.com.

**First published in 2016