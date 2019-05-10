Ceramic Decorating Techniques

Altering Wheel Thrown Pottery to Integrate Form with Surface Illustration

Ceramic Decoration That Doesn’t Just Sit on Top of Pottery

• May 10, 2019 • Read Comments (3)

Altering Wheel Thrown Pottery

I am always amazed that no matter how long I have been making ceramic videos for Ceramic Arts Network, each and every one has something new to offer.  Gestural Imagery and Form with Mel Griffin, has some wonderful pottery design ideas, and in today’s clip, I am sharing one of them.

In this clip, Mel shares her tips for altering wheel thrown pottery. She also shows how she enhances the illustrations she adds later at the bone-dry stage. Mel has found that by changing the form to work well with her drawings, her pots become more exciting and dynamic. I agree! After watching this awesome ceramic decorating technique, you probably will too! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

Five Great Decorating Techniques

Make surfaces that stand out when you download this freebie, Five Great Decorating Techniques.



This clip was excerpted from Gestural Imagery and Form with Mel Griffin, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop!

Altering Wheel Thrown PotteryTo learn more about Mel Griffin or to see more image of her work, please visit www.melgriffin.com.

**First published in 2016
Comments
  • Rebecca D.

    I love your work. Thanks for sharing and I’ll look forward to leaning more and will purchase your download. I’m currently working with terra cotta and am painting images on my work with underglazes and oxides. Thank you so much for sharing!!

  • Linda B.

    Exciting pieces and process. Something new and dynamic! Has my interest and eager to share with my students.

