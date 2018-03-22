A Super Smart Way to Remove Excess Slip When Inlaying Slip

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

I have seen lots of ways to remove excess slip when doing Mishima or slip inlay techniques, from scraping it off with a metal rib to wiping with a damp sponge. But I must say Julia Galloway’s method made me gasp! Julia simply runs her pots under water and wipes away the slip. I figured running a leather hard pot under water would result in cracks, but as Julia explains, if the pot is hard leather hard, it can take it.

Have a look at this demo of the process, excerpted from her video Elevating the Handmade and see if it makes you gasp! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

Remove Slip Quickly and Easily with Julia Galloway’s Technique

This clip was excerpted from Elevating the Handmade: Creating Pottery with Personal Meaning, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop!

Save your pipes! Be aware that Julia plugs up her sink so as not to let the slip go down the drain. Then she lets the water evaporate some, and scoops out the goopy slip and reuses it.

Mishima: East Asian method of creating an inlaid effect by applying contrasting slip into a design incised in leather-hard clay. When the slip stiffens, the excess is scraped off. Source: Clay: A Studio Handbook