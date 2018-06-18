7 Fun Ways to Decorate with Slips and Engobes

Slips, engobes, and underglazes are a lot of fun to use for ceramic decoration and there are endless ways to use them.
In this post, the late Robin Hopper explains how to decorate with slips and engobes. With these techniques, you can achieve many different types of surface decorations and patterns in a short period of time using only a simple slip trailer. The post is an excerpt from Making Marks: Decorating the Ceramic Surface, a must for every potter’s ceramic library. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.
Slips and Engobes
Slips are predominantly liquefied clay; they usually are applied on wet to dry greenware. Engobes usually have a lower clay content and also can be used on bisque-fired ware. The word slip generally is used to describe any clay in liquid form. All slips and engobes can be colored with oxides, carbonates and stains. Sometimes very crusty surfaces can be made by applying slips and engobes over the fired glaze surface and then refiring.
Casting slips give extremely good properties for use as a drawing medium in a fine-to-medium aperture trailer. To produce slips for casting into plaster molds, the ingredients for slip are mixed with water to which 1 percent to 2 percent of a deflocculant, such as sodium carbonate (soda ash) and/or sodium silicate, has been added. Since there is much less water in the deflocculated slip, it will leave a crisp, raised line drawing when applied to leather-hard surfaces. To remove sharp points or develop a low relief, raised line slip drawings can be flattened slightly by rolling the surface with a small rubber-coated roller or printmaker’s brayer.
Ceramic Raw Materials
Learn the fundamentals of clay and glaze materials when you download this freebie, Ceramic Raw Materials.Download Today!
This post is excerpted from Robin Hopper’s Making Marks: Discovering the Ceramic Surface, available in the Ceramic Arts Shop.
Slips used for decorating usually are mixed with water only, unless specific qualities of fluidity or viscosity are desired. For these qualities, a flocculant such as vinegar or Epsom salts can be used for increased viscosity or thickening. Or a deflocculant, as mentioned above, can be used for increased fluidity. Decorating slips traditionally are used to coat the surface of clays in a variety of ways. They can be made from naturally occurring clays or from mixed materials and colorants to provide a range of decorative effects. They can be applied to wet, leather-hard or dry clay bodies, depending on the technique being used and the dry strength of the body. The slip decoration usually is covered with a glaze after bisque firing, although many people prefer to leave the slip patterns unglazed. Slips can be used to coat another clay to make it lighter, darker or colored. They also can be used as a coating through which designs can be cut or scratched, resisted with wax or latex or layered with other slips to create a wide range of potential imagery.
7 Methods of Slip Decoration
Engobes and Underglazes
The word engobe is used most often in North America and describes a wider range of uses in the development of the decorative surface. Underglaze is basically the same thing, and it can be colored with any colorant or stain. Many commercially made underglaze products are available, offering a wide range of color potential. They are applied easily by brush or spray. Whereas the simple liquefied slip commonly is used to coat greenware, an engobe can be formulated for use at any stage, including over bisque-fired ware. Engobes also often are used without a covering glaze, giving a wider potential for experimentation with the surface. An engobe or underglaze is more like a glaze in structure and may contain very little plastic clay.
Materials for making engobes fall into six groups:
1) Clays, with kaolin or calcined kaolin usually used in place of ball clay to counteract shrinkage 2) Fluxes as used in glazes; 3) Fillers (usually silica); 4) Hardeners (borax, calcium borate, and various gums) 5) Opacifiers (tin, zircopax, titanium, superpax) 6) Colorants.The following three recipes for basic engobes give a good starting point for further experimentation. The engobes can be colored in any of the usual ways.
Basic Engobe Recipes
|Raw Material
|Cone 04-3
|Cone 4-6
|Cone 6-10
|Kaolin
|20
|15
|15
|Calcined Kaolin
|10
|20
|35
|Talc
|25
|10
|5
|Calcium Borate (or Frit 3110)
|15
|10
|0
|Nepheline Syenite
|0
|10
|15
|Silica
|15
|20
|15
|Borax
|5
|5
|5
|Zircopax
|10
|10
|10
|Total
|100%
|100%
|100%
Comment
Comment
Fantastic information. Thank you.
Comment
Comment
I’m a great admirer of Robin Hopper and enjoy his work. I have all his tapes and watched them often until my player quit working. Now I loan them to friends whose players are OK. Thanks Robin for sharing your talent and expertise.
Comment
Comment
Hi there. I really appreciate the points you made. I don’t think I’ve actually thought about it in that way. I can really appreciate how you approached the subject matter and what you said really gave me a new perspective. Thanks for taking the time to write this all out.
Jasa SEO
Comment
Comment
@Dana Sperling FYI
If you read the caption under the first photo it says:
1. Trailing on top of a BASE SLIP offers many decorative options. You could simply trail slip and let it sit on top of the base color as applied.
So I assume she made a red slip and poured that on first.
Comment
Comment
How do I use engobe? It can be used as the underglaze? Potter at the wheel to make decoration Slip Trailer, I use engobe or underglaze?
What kind of engobe own to use the Slip Trailer?
Engobes of-Botz
Engobes-liquid
Powder-Engobes
Engobes-sintered
Comment
Comment
Is the base red color a slip? I found this to be confusing. I see you putting slip on a plate that is bright red (underglaze?) and later using the same color red referring to it as slip. Please explain. Thank you.
Comment
Comment
Thank you for another great article…I have the book, and always find more great info in each re-read.
Comment
Comment
it is ok, guys. Gail just feels a little insecure right now, apparently. poor thing.
this is a great post and THANK YOU CAD and RH!
Comment
Comment
Great ideas! Thank you for showing us your methods.
Comment
Comment
veo que el margen de coccion es de cono 4 al 10, no podran dar una receta entre conos 010 a 04 en los engobes…saludos
Comment
Comment
@Gail
Given Hopper’s extensive experience and world wide reputation as potter, artist, presenter, author and lovely person… your comment is arrogant and reflects very poorly on you as a potter.
Comment
Comment
to Gail Bass: when you say “worthless, will you please explain why? This is confusing: does she have a rotten day, or are there mistakes in the article or book?
Comment
Comment
Calcined Kaolin in clay that has been pre-fired in its powdered state and the chemical water burned off. I made some in college by filling a lidded bisqued pot with EPK and firing to bisqued temp. Worked just like the store bought stuff. Using this method you can play around with different Kaolins to see if there is a difference.
Comment
Comment
@Joe – check out this link at Digitalfire.com. They explain all types of Kaolin. http://digitalfire.com/4sight/material/kaolin_925.html
Comment
Comment
Can you tell me some other common names of Kaolin vs. Calcined Kaolin? I get this confused. Thanks!
Comment
Comment
worthless