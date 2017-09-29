Why Trim? A Simple Way to Define a Foot Without Trimming

Trimming is one of my favorite parts of wheel throwing. But with my limited time in the studio, it is an extra step that I sometimes wouldn’t mind avoiding. But if you skip trimming, you have to make sure you do something to make your feet look finished. Otherwise, a lovely pot can look sloppy.
That’s why I love the technique demonstrated in today’s video clip. In this excerpt from his DVD Lively Forms and Expressive Surfaces, Mark Peters shares his no-trim foot technique. –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.
This clip was excerpted from Lively Forms and Expressive Surfaces, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Shop!
To learn more about Mark Peters or see more images of his work, please visit www.pinerootpottery.com.
