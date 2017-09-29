Why Trim? A Simple Way to Define a Foot Without Trimming



Trimming is one of my favorite parts of wheel throwing. But with my limited time in the studio, it is an extra step that I sometimes wouldn’t mind avoiding. But if you skip trimming, you have to make sure you do something to make your feet look finished. Otherwise, a lovely pot can look sloppy.

That’s why I love the technique demonstrated in today’s video clip. In this excerpt from his DVD Lively Forms and Expressive Surfaces, Mark Peters shares his no-trim foot technique. –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

