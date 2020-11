Tips for Throwing and Trimming a Scalloped-Rim Bowl Off the Hump

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

Throwing off the hump can really help maximize efficiency in the studio. It may seem like a little thing, but if you are in heavy production the time savings can add up when you start with a large hunk of clay rather than a bunch of small pieces.

In today’s post, an excerpt from her video Intermediate Wheel Throwing, Jennifer Allen explains how to throw off the hump. Plus she shares a technique for throwing and trimming a bowl with a delicate altered rim. –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.



