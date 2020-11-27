Tips for Throwing and Trimming a Scalloped-Rim Bowl Off the Hump

Throwing off the hump can really help maximize efficiency in the studio. It may seem like a little thing, but if you are in heavy production the time savings can add up when you start with a large hunk of clay rather than a bunch of small pieces.
In today’s post, an excerpt from her video Intermediate Wheel Throwing, Jennifer Allen explains how to throw off the hump. Plus she shares a technique for throwing and trimming a bowl with a delicate altered rim. –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.
This clip was excerpted from Intermediate Wheel Throwing, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop!
CLAYflicks subscribers can view this and all of CAN’s full-length videos on CLAYflicks! Not a subscriber yet? No problem—click here to sign up for a no-risk trial.
To learn more about Jennifer Allen or to see more images of her work, please visit www.jenniferallenceramics.com.
I have been throwing off the hump for 40 years (mostly self taught and mainly miniatures) but Jennifer’s neat little video excerpt taught this old dog some new tricks. I had improvised a waster “bat” for my mini pots for years so I didn’t have to touch the pot when taking it off the wheel, but I never thought of the method for bigger pots. And I liked the idea for the chuck using the plastic over the wet clay, too. Great ideas. I’m impressed. Thank you.
Jennifer : your videos are the best I have seen.
Thanks for sharing your tips.
Charlie Gregg
