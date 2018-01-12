Tips for Throwing a Perfect Tall Cylinder

Not only does Adam Field go over his meticulous carving techniques on his DVD, Precision Throwing and Intricate Carving, (which is ON SALE this weekend!) but he also demonstrates his throwing chops on some fantastic forms.

But before all of that he gives one of the best cylinder throwing demos I’ve seen. We’ve probably all had this assignment in our beginning wheel throwing class: Throw ten even-walled, 12-inch cylinders. I won’t divulge how long it has been since I had that assignment, but I still got a ton out of this demo. So whether you are struggling with cylinders now, or have been throwing for years, have a look at today’s clip and watch your throwing improve! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

This clip was excerpted from Precision Throwing and Intricate Carving, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Shop!

To learn more about Adam Field or to see more images of his work, please visit www.adamfieldpottery.com.

**First published in 2013