Tips for Centering and Preventing S-Cracks in Dinner Plates

This clip was excerpted from Platters: Four Approaches to Making and Decorating Plates, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Shop!

Throwing large plate forms is tricky because it can be hard to master centering and spreading the clay out wide enough without either knocking it off center, or getting water trapped underneath. Then there are S-cracks. If you don’t take steps to prevent those, you might be devastated when your plate comes out of the kiln.

If you have experienced these problems, pull up a chair and watch today’s clip from our platters compilation. In this clip, Adam Field shows how to master centering and preventing s-cracks in plates. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

To learn more about Adam Field or to see more images of his work, please visit www.adamfieldpottery.com.

**First published in 2014