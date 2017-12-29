Practical Trimming Tips and Design Advice for Unified Wheel Thrown Forms

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

Trimming is a part of the wheel-throwing process that potters either love or hate. Regardless of where you fall on the love/hate scale, today’s video clip from Paul Donnelly should provide some useful information to aid you in the trimming process.

In this clip, from his video Designing for Function: Wheel Throwing, Handbuilding, & Variable Molds, Paul gives some practical tips for better trimming results, as well as some design advice that will help improve your wheel thrown pots. –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

**First published in 2015