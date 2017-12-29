Practical Trimming Tips and Design Advice for Unified Wheel Thrown Forms

Trimming is a part of the wheel-throwing process that potters either love or hate. Regardless of where you fall on the love/hate scale, today’s video clip from Paul Donnelly should provide some useful information to aid you in the trimming process.
In this clip, from his video Designing for Function: Wheel Throwing, Handbuilding, & Variable Molds, Paul gives some practical tips for better trimming results, as well as some design advice that will help improve your wheel thrown pots. –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.
This clip was excerpted from Designing for Function: Wheel Throwing, Handbuilding, & Variable Molds, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Shop!
To learn more about Paul Donnelly or to see more images of his work, please visit www.pauldonnellyceramics.com.
**First published in 2015
Comment
Comment
A good way to view the profile of the finished piece is to place a mirror behind the ceramic form being turned and look at the reflection in the mirror, also to avoid trimming through the wall occasionally tap the pot and listen to the sound you can then guage the thickness of the wall.. Stiff er clay should be used to ‘adhere’ the form to the wheel, it is easier to remove without marking the actual pot being turnr.
Comment
Comment
Thank you! I’ve been using too big a tool for trimming. Now I understand why smaller would be better!