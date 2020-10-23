Wheel Throwing Techniques

How to Make a Salt and Pepper Cellar From One Wheel-Thrown Cylinder

Start with a wheel thrown base, end up with a two-chambered pot!

Salt and pepper shakers are a popular project for ceramic artists and they can be a lot of fun too because of the challenge of making the two pieces relate to one another. Less common but no less fun are salt and pepper cellars—the kind that you take pinches of salt and pepper from, rather than shake. You could say these are even more fun because they have more components to work with.

Julia Galloway added the challenge of making her salt and pepper cellars one piece. In today’s video clip, an excerpt from her video Elevating the Handmade: Creating Pottery with Personal Meaning, Julia shows how she starts with a bottomless wheel thrown cylinder and ends up with a two-chambered salt and pepper cellar. Be sure to watch to the end! You won’t be disappointed. –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

This clip was excerpted from Elevating the Handmade with Julia Galloway, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop.

CLAYflicks subscribers can view this and all of CAN’s full-length videos on CLAYflicks! Not a subscriber yet? No problem—click here to sign up for a no-risk trial.

To learn more about Julia Galloway or to see more images of her work, please visit www.juliagalloway.com.

**First published in 2017.
Comments
  • Ralph R.

    Genius. Like it a lot. I will make some and hope I can do it well enough; your video was excellent and commentary on how you came up with the idea was super.
    Thank you, Ralph

  • Edwena B.

    I am learning so much since i signed up! In my area, yellow clay is abundant. Up till now, i have dug, dried , cleaned & ground the clay. Can hardly wait till i can make something useful. Many thanx!

