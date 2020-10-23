How to Make a Salt and Pepper Cellar From One Wheel-Thrown Cylinder

Salt and pepper shakers are a popular project for ceramic artists and they can be a lot of fun too because of the challenge of making the two pieces relate to one another. Less common but no less fun are salt and pepper cellars—the kind that you take pinches of salt and pepper from, rather than shake. You could say these are even more fun because they have more components to work with.

Julia Galloway added the challenge of making her salt and pepper cellars one piece. In today’s video clip, an excerpt from her video Elevating the Handmade: Creating Pottery with Personal Meaning, Julia shows how she starts with a bottomless wheel thrown cylinder and ends up with a two-chambered salt and pepper cellar. Be sure to watch to the end! You won’t be disappointed. –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

To learn more about Julia Galloway or to see more images of her work, please visit www.juliagalloway.com.

**First published in 2017.