How to Make a Clay Jar in One Piece on the Pottery Wheel

Learning how to make a clay jar is an exciting process for the ceramic artist. There are many different ways to go about making jars, from the classic wheel thrown lid to hand building a hexagonal jar from a template.

In this video clip, and excerpt from her video Making & Decorating a Tea Set, Amelia Stamps shares how to make a clay jar in one piece on the potters wheel with the help of a clothes pin. It’s a great technique because it saves time and creates a snug-fitting lid. Not only does Amelia show how to make the jar, she also shares a great tip for preventing cracks in a vulnerable spot on the piece. –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

Learn to make a wheel thrown jar in one piece!

This clip was excerpted from Making & Decorating a Tea Set, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Shop!

To learn more about Amelia Stamps or to see more images of her work, please visit www.ameliastamps.com/.

**First published in 2017