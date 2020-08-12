How to Throw a Slab and a Foot Ring for a Handbuilt Platter

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

Slab rollers or good old rolling pins are what most potters use to make slabs, but Paul Linhares likes to throw his slabs. The thrown slabs are better compressed than slabs made the traditional ways, and throwing also creates a nice tapered edge. Paul also throws his platter foot rings, preferring the edge he can create by throwing. In today’s post, an excerpt from his new video Making an Oval Platter, Paul explains the hows and whys of this method of making slabs and foot rings. –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

