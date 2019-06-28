How to Throw a Large Porcelain Bowl Without Collapsing it

No matter what Lorna Meaden says, I’d call the bowl she is throwing in this clip a large porcelain bowl, rather than a medium sized bowl—especially since it is porcelain. But as she points out, it took 25 years to be able to call this bowl medium sized. In today’s post, an excerpt from Lorna’s DVD, Integrating Form and Surface with Porcelain, she demonstrates how to successfully throw large porcelain bowls. It might take some practice, but with these helpful tips, it will be easier than you think! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

This clip was excerpted from Integrating Form and Surface with Porcelain, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop!

Need more tips for throwing large?

For most people who are new to throwing clay, an early goal is throwing large pots (that don’t weigh 40 pounds!). But it can be hard to figure out how to get clay from the base up into the walls, as well as how to add shape without having the whole thing collapse. If you struggle with these problems, Martina Lantin shares three useful tips on throwing large pots to help you overcome obstacles that might be holding you back!

Are you interested in creating large pots in sections? In this post, Andrew Buck explains Adrian King’s “warm throwing” process for making a large vase on the potters wheel. If you have been wanting to learn how to throw large pots, this is an excellent tutorial.

Nic Collins is known for upsizing his pots. I liked what Nic had to say because it addressed some simple, but often overlooked, things to consider before you even put your clay on the wheel. Plus, it includes some great cross-section diagrams that clearly show what should be happening both inside and outside of the pot. Follow these tips for throwing large pots and you’ll soon be in charge of the clay!

**First published in 2012.