How to Transfer Images to the Inside of a Wheel Thrown Bowls

We have posted a few videos on Ceramic Arts Network over the years of artists using image transfer techniques on clay in one way or another. But until filming Forrest Lesch-Middelton’s video Volumetric Image Transfer on Pottery, I had never seen anyone transfer imagery to the inside of a wheel thrown bowl.
In today’s post, an excerpt from his video, you’ll see the ingenious method Forrest came up with to get his beautiful patterns onto what he calls his inside-out jars. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.
This clip was excerpted from Volumetric Image Transfer on Pottery, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop!
To learn more about Forrest Lesch-Middelton or to see more images of his work, please visit www.flmceramics.com.
**First published in 2014.
I was lucky to attend Forrest’s workshop at Clay Creations in Pacifica, CA. What an experience! He’s a great teacher. No ego hold back. He’s developed an amazing process and willing to share all the steps. We experimented with transfer sheets he shared; our lame results reinforced the difficulty involved. It’s an incredibly challenging technique, but so satisfying when you get even a small amount of success. BRAVO!
Sweet! nice shape complete with knob, unfinished? with that sweet little surprise of design inside.
Awesomely cool – where can I get the paper patterns and what cone would this fire to?
Beautiful. I love the contrast of the white and dark. Very curious what clay is used. Anneke Knegtmans you could probably use news paper. I know I did slip transfers a while back and tested with damp newspaper and it worked just fine.
Here’s an excerpt from an earlier posting from him….. Design is done using silk screen.
The patterns I use primarily come from the history of the Silk Road, which, to me, is a time and place in history that began to define the modern era. I fine-tune each pattern to a specific size and line density with the aid of Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator. By importing the image and adjusting color and contrast, I arrive at a black, photo-ready positive to be printed on a polyester laser transparency. The printed transparency is then laid over a light-sensitive photo silkscreen, exposed to light, and then washed out to create the final screen. When using ceramic materials as a screening medium, a 156-mesh screen is best. I order pre-exposed screens through a company in Vancouver, Washington, called Ryonet (www.ryonet.com). Send them an image, they send you a finished screen.
Yes! What type of paper was that????
Wow I would like to try this! I too would like to know more about this paper so I can buy some. Thank you!
very nice! It’s amazing the techniques that potters come up with. And so generous of Forrest to share.
This is really incredible!….
I’d like to know what sort of paper this is and where you can obtain it.
Wonderful!
