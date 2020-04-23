How to Transfer Images to the Inside of a Wheel Thrown Bowls

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

We have posted a few videos on Ceramic Arts Network over the years of artists using image transfer techniques on clay in one way or another. But until filming Forrest Lesch-Middelton’s video Volumetric Image Transfer on Pottery, I had never seen anyone transfer imagery to the inside of a wheel thrown bowl.

In today’s post, an excerpt from his video, you’ll see the ingenious method Forrest came up with to get his beautiful patterns onto what he calls his inside-out jars. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.



**First published in 2014.