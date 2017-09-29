How to NOT Trim Through the Bottoms of Your Pots

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

This clip was excerpted from Design for the Soft Surface

One of the most frustrating things you can experience as a potter is getting a bit overzealous with your trimming and trimming through a foot (face it, we’ve all done it!). Today I am sharing an excellent trimming clip from Ben Carter’s DVD Design for the Soft Surface: Throwing, Handbuilding, and Slip Decorating.

In this clip, Ben shares his fool-proof method of determining the “safe zone” for trimming, which is one of the best explanations I’ve seen. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

To learn more about Ben Carter or to see more images of his work, please visit www.carterpottery.com.



**First published in 2013