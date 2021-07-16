Wheel Throwing Techniques

How to Make Dramatic Darts and Prevent Cracking at the Seams

Increase your darting success rate with these helpful tips!

Charlie Tefft perfectly captures the spirit of the Carolina Wren in his Wren Pitchers by altering the shape of a thrown pitcher. To pull this off, he needs to make some dramatic darts in the form, which we all know can lead to cracks if you’re not careful. But through the years of making this form, he has figured out how to have a high success rate.

In today’s post, we’re presenting an excerpt from his new video, Making & Decorating a Wren Pitcher, in which Charlie shares his expert tips for making dramatic darts! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

This clip was excerpted from Making & Decorating a Wren Pitcher with Charlie Tefft, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop. CLAYflicks subscribers can view this and all of CAN’s full-length videos on CLAYflicks! Not a subscriber yet? No problem—click here to sign up for a no-risk trial.

