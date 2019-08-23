Learning how to make ceramic teapots is a big milestone in any potter’s ceramic development. From handles to spouts, teapots have multiple components and getting them all to work together successfully is an exciting challenge for the budding ceramic artist.
This post will focus on one component only: the teapot spout. In this post, an excerpt from our new release Pencil & Process in Motion, Jared Zehmer shows how to attach a teapot spout at just the right angle. Plus, Tiffany Hilton shares her take on this technique. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty.
Great Tips for Fitting Teapot Spouts
by Tiffany Hilton
Making teapots can seem like the ultimate challenge. Cutting spouts at the right angle to fit the body has always been the hardest part for me. Recently I had a revelation when I thought to use one of my circle templates to trace a line at the angle I wanted while fitting spouts (2). These plastic templates are readily available at your local art supply store or online and come in various sizes.
A practice that I keep and recommend to my students is to always throw several spouts for each teapot so that you have multiple options to choose from. Try making teapots in a series of 3 or 4 at a time and throw at least 8 spouts to work with.
Start with a larger diameter circle that fits your spout and move the spout to find the angle you are looking for (3), then mark the line and cut with a knife (4, 5). Remember you can always cut more or adjust the angle slightly as you work to find the right fit. Attaching spouts at a soft leather-hard state offers the best results as you can still mold the cut edge to fit the body (6, 7).
the author Tiffany Hilton is a full-time potter in Northampton, Massachusetts , who loves teaching people how to make pots. Learn more at www.tiffanyhilton.com.
Comment
Comment
Great tip! Here’s another; make the lower lip of the spout higher than the lid opening so you can completely fill the pot without liquid pouring out the too low spout.
Comment
Comment
Wow! Thank you so much—after years of aggravation trying to find the right fit, this will be amazing!
Comment
Comment
Great way to get the right angle thanks
Comment
Comment
Thank you for the tip, wonderful idea.
Comment
Comment
Great idea, I have put off making teapots because of problems with the spout attachment, now I will start making them again. Thank you for sharing your ideas.
Comment
Comment
Brilliant
Comment
Comment
Gosh, light bulbs are going off. That is brilliant. Thank you for sharing.
Comment
Comment
Brilliant idea! Now I know what to do with my circle template from my architectural designing/drafting days.
Comment
Comment
Thanks for sharing this tip! It’s going to make teapot making more enjoyable. My spouts always end up off centre and this will solve the problem!! I will also share this with my students