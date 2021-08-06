How to Attach a Generous Thrown Knob to a Lid Without Compromising Structure

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

Sarah Jaeger’s soup tureens have generous, bulbous knobs resembling “onion domes” popular in Russian architecture. They are quite striking and look like they’d be easy to use as well.

It can be problematic throwing a knob on a leather-hard lid, especially a large knob and especially with porcelain. There’s always the worry that the lid will give out under the pressure or that the knob will be so heavy it will slump in the kiln. But in today’s post, an excerpt from her video Throwing, Altering, & Glazing for Function and Beauty, Sarah demonstrates how she makes them and gives tips for avoiding catastrophe! – Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

