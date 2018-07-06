How to Create a Beautiful Lobed Rim on Ceramic Plates

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.



Ceramic plates have to be one of my favorite forms to make. I love the big open canvas for decoration and the fact that they can double as wall art if you so desire. Because ceramic plates are so much fun, though also deceptively challenging, we decided to put together a compilation of ceramic plate-making techniques from several different artists.

In today’s post, I am sharing an excerpt from Platters: Four Approaches to Making and Decorating Plates in which Forrest Lesch-Middelton demonstrates a great way to make a beautiful altered rim on a large ceramic plate. Gorgeous. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

To learn more about Forrest Lesch-Middelton or to see more images of his work, please visit www.flmceramics.com.

**First published in 2015