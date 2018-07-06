How to Create a Beautiful Lobed Rim on Ceramic Plates

Ceramic plates have to be one of my favorite forms to make. I love the big open canvas for decoration and the fact that they can double as wall art if you so desire. Because ceramic plates are so much fun, though also deceptively challenging, we decided to put together a compilation of ceramic plate-making techniques from several different artists.
In today’s post, I am sharing an excerpt from Platters: Four Approaches to Making and Decorating Plates in which Forrest Lesch-Middelton demonstrates a great way to make a beautiful altered rim on a large ceramic plate. Gorgeous. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.
This clip was excerpted from Platters: Four Approaches to Making and Decorating Plates
Five Great Pottery Wheel Throwing Techniques
Amp up your throwing skills when you download this freebie, Five Great Pottery Wheel Throwing Techniques.Download Today!
To learn more about Forrest Lesch-Middelton or to see more images of his work, please visit www.flmceramics.com.
Do you alter your rims? Tell us about your process in the comments!
Comment
Comment
Beautiful, I love Dolan tools but am wondering what clay you are using & what cone #
Comment
Comment
Would it work as well to cut a crescent shape rather than a triangle? How would that change the form?
Comment
Comment
It’s nice that he explains the tools he’s using, and the brand name…
Comment
Comment
Lovely! Thanks for sharing your technique.