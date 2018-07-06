Wheel Throwing Techniques

How to Create a Beautiful Lobed Rim on Ceramic Plates

Forrest Lesch-Middelton demos how to throw and alter ceramic plates!

• July 6, 2018 • Read Comments (4)

Ceramic plates have to be one of my favorite forms to make. I love the big open canvas for decoration and the fact that they can double as wall art if you so desire. Because ceramic plates are so much fun, though also deceptively challenging, we decided to put together a compilation of ceramic plate-making techniques from several different artists.

In today’s post, I am sharing an excerpt from Platters: Four Approaches to Making and Decorating Plates in which Forrest Lesch-Middelton demonstrates a great way to make a beautiful altered rim on a large ceramic plate. Gorgeous. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

 

This clip was excerpted from Platters: Four Approaches to Making and Decorating Plates

ceramic platesTo learn more about Forrest Lesch-Middelton or to see more images of his work, please visit www.flmceramics.com.

Do you alter your rims? Tell us about your process in the comments!

 **First published in 2015
