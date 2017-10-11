An Unconventional Way to Make a Handmade Pitcher Spout

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.







I’ve seen a lot of different ways to make handmade pitcher spouts – from a traditional pulled spout to a slab spout. But I have to admit that Josh DeWeese’s method was all new to me. He starts with a thrown disc of clay and ends up with a unique and attractive attached spout.

In this post, an excerpt from the Ceramics Monthly archives, Josh shares his unconventional process! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

An Innovative Take on a Handmade Pitcher Spout

by Josh DeWeese

The spout is formed on a separate bat by throwing a flat disk with a recessed center portion that is inch thick and an outer portion that is -inch thick (1). Using a wire tool, cut the outer section to create texture and divide the surface into faceted thirds that resemble a Mercedes Benz emblem. Shape and attach the spout while the clay is wet and at full plasticity.

1 Start the spout with a thrown clay disk with a recessed center, then make shallow cuts into the outer area of the disk to create textures and raised lines that divide the circle into three sections.







2 Curve the disk, place it against the pitcher body, adjust the shape, and trace the outline to prepare for attachment.

Immediately remove it from the wheel, fold it into shape, and place it onto the body. The placement should emphasize the vertical angle of the spout and the breast of the bird-like form. Shape the spout by hand to create the pouring edge.

Mark the placement of the spout (2) and carefully remove it from the form. Use a knife to remove the folded areas and eliminate any extra clay weight. Set the spout aside, facing up and remove the marked area from the body. Prep the edges (3) and attach the spout, joining the interior edge completely. The spout is then finessed for definition.

Cut away the back edge of the body to create a lip that follows the line of the spout (4). This detail will help engineer a smooth flow of liquid.







3 Cut the pitcher body along the inside of the spout outline, then score the attachment points.







4 Cut a semicircular shape from the back of the pitcher to complement the spout shape and gesture.