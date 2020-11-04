3 Helpful Tips for Casting Clay Sculpture and Pottery

Slip casting opens up endless possibilities for creativity with clay, whether you are interested in casting clay sculpture or pottery. But it can also be an intimidating process for the beginner. So we are trying to create a reliable collection of information on the slip casting technique on Ceramic Arts Network.

Today, ceramic artist Valerie Zimany explains how to make a casting slip out of the clay body she uses and gives some handy tips to remember when casting clay sculpture and pottery. Not only are these tips helpful to the novice, but those who have experience casting clay sculpture or pottery will also find it useful. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

Keep your molds clean!

A mold need not be “pretty” as long as it casts cleanly, but sloppy molds will cost more in terms of time and trouble. Do the mold right the first time and it will last through many cycles of casting. After casting in plaster, round off the edges of molds with a surform (to prevent small bits of plaster from breaking off and getting in your slip, recycle, etc.). Wipe down molds with vinegar and water (use a 1:1 ratio) to clean off excess mold soap using a soft toothbrush or sponge. Wet and sand your molds all over with at least a 600 grit wet/dry sandpaper. This will make the outside of your molds slicker and simplify clean up of slip dribble.

Why is my mold growing a beard?

A mold that is grows a fuzzy white beard is a mold that is getting old and is most likely very worn out! This phenomenon is particularly common with sodium silicate. With repeated castings, the sodium silicate in the casting slip will work its way through the capillaries of the plaster and form crystals on the surface. Wiping the mold down with a vinegar/water solution can help clean it, but your mold may be reaching the end of its usefulness. Generally, Darvan is a little easier on molds than sodium silicate, and can help your molds last longer (though it must be used in a higher ratio and is more pricey than sodium silicate).

Gang Molds – Efficiency in Numbers

Long a staple of industry, gang molds are a great method for casting clay sculpture or pottery. This method allows you to spend less time making molds, will speed up your production of multiples and will give you consistent results from one cast to the next. Gang molds can easily be both one or two-piece molds and can share the same sprue hole. The mold is made in the same way a single object mold is created but several objects will be placed on the initial clay bed at once. Be sure to allow for an ample amount of space between each object, approximately an inch of plaster so there will be sufficient absorption of water from the casting slip. The rest of the mold will be made and cast similar to single object molds.

UArts Clay Body, (cone 6-10) Glaze Material Percentage Nepheline Syenite 23% Grolleg (English Kaolin) 55 Silica (Flint) 22 Total 100% Add: Bentonite or Macaloid 1% *For cone 10, use Custer feldspar instead of nepheline syenite.

How to Mix a Batch of Casting Slip from UArts Clay Body:

The water should be no more than 50% of the total weight of the dry materials. Darvan should be 0.4% of total weight. Bentonite should be 0.5% of total weight-up to 1% if desired. A batch of 10,000 grams of dry materials, when mixed with water, makes about 5 gallons of slip.

Step 1

Water: 5000 grams

Darvan #7: 40 grams

Bentonite: 50 grams