Pottery handles are sometimes overlooked in terms of design, but they are a great way to add interesting visual features to you pots. However, it is also important to know how to make handles for pottery that function well. But if you do it right, adding a little well-functioning flare to your handles can really set your work apart from the crowd. If you need some help coming up with pottery handle ideas, today’s post is for you!

In today’s video clip, an excerpt from her video, Elevating the Handmade: Creating Pottery with Personal Meaning, Julia Galloway demonstrates two awesome pottery handle ideas. I love these techniques because they are simple enough for anyone to try, but they add so much to the pots. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

PS. Julia demos two other simple and creative handle techniques in her full length video Elevating the Handmade: Creating Pottery with Personal Meaning.

This clip was excerpted from Elevating the Handmade: Creating Pottery with Personal Meaning, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop!

Other Great Pottery Handle Ideas

Making and attaching handles to pottery is a challenging skill to pick up. It’s not necessarily the actual mechanics of attaching that are the problem. It is creating a handle that is comfortable and fits the form that is more challenging. If you struggle with pulling handles, you’ll be glad to know that there are more ways to make handles for pots than pulling. And we’ve covered a lot of them here on Ceramic Arts Network! In this post, Sandi Pierantozzi shares how to make handles from slabs. For more handbuilt handle ideas, Check out this post from Gail Kendall! Or, if you are interested in mixing materials, check out this post on cane handles in the archives.

Do you have any creative pottery handle ideas? Share them in the comments below!

To learn more about Julia Galloway or to see more images of her work, please visit www.juliagalloway.com.

**First published in 2016