Sketching in Clay to Come up With Beautiful and Interesting Handbuilt Forms

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

When learning to hand build, one of the biggest challenges can be staring at that slab or lump of clay and envisioning an interesting form. That “blank canvas” can be pretty intimidating. So I absolutely love the “clay sketching” exercise Liz Zlot Summerfield shares in her DVD Handbuilt Forms with Soft Slabs: Developing Ideas, Sketches, and Patterns into Functional Pottery.

In this clip, you’ll see that lesson, plus Liz demonstrates how she uses it to make the bodies of her creamer and sugar sets. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This clip was excerpted from Handbuilt Forms with Soft Slabs: Developing Ideas, Sketches, and Patterns into Functional Pottery, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop!

To learn more about Liz Zlot Summerfield or to see more images of her work, please visit www.lzspottery.com.

**First published in 2015.