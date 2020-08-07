Handbuilding Techniques

How to Make Press-Molded Trays Using a Bisque Forming Plate

Easily make trays and plates with this easy press mold hack!

• August 7, 2020 • 1 Comment

Press-Molded Trays

Today’s video clip is an excerpt from Amy Sanders’s Creative Forming with Custom Texture! This project is one of my favorites from the video. After filming, I was so excited I went to the studio and cranked out a bunch of these bisque forming plates. Now I just need to find time to actually use them to make trays! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

Want more? Order your copy of Amy Sanders’ Creative Forming with Custom Texture today!

 To learn more about Amy Sanders, visit her website: http://www.amysanderspottery.com/.

**First published in 2013.
Comments
  • Leann D.

    Cannot wait to try this!

