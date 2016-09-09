A Super Easy Way to Get the Pulled Handle Look Without Pulling the Handle

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

Handles were the bane of my existence for a while. I couldn’t get them just right when pulling them. But I like the pulled look. Then I saw Sandi Pierantozzi’s “flat pulling” technique, which basically changed my world.

Sandi demonstrates a couple of variations on this technique in today’s excerpt from her video, What If? Explorations with Texture and Soft Slabs! Enjoy! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

To learn more about Sandi Pierantozzi or to see more images of her work, please visit http://sandiandneil.com/.

**First published in August 2012