A Super Easy Way to Get the Pulled Handle Look Without Pulling the Handle

This clip was excerpted from Sandi Pierantozzi’s What If? Explorations with Texture and Soft Slabs, which is ON SALE in the Shop!
Handles were the bane of my existence for a while. I couldn’t get them just right when pulling them. But I like the pulled look. Then I saw Sandi Pierantozzi’s “flat pulling” technique, which basically changed my world.
Sandi demonstrates a couple of variations on this technique in today’s excerpt from her video, What If? Explorations with Texture and Soft Slabs! Enjoy! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.
To learn more about Sandi Pierantozzi or to see more images of her work, please visit http://sandiandneil.com/.
THANK YOU! What a beautiful no waste method!
Excellent idea – especially for those of us who don’t pull 50 handles a week! But I imagine a lot of folks who can easily pull a handle will use this technique as well, for example in making a six mug set. Sandi, thank you very much for sharing.
Great ideas
Thanks
What great tips that you have shared. Thank you I will use these as handles are my struggling point right now.
LOVED this!! I tried to view images on your website, but they wouldn’t load. I am on a Mac, and tried both Firefox and Safari. Any tips?
Seriously? I could have pulled and attached the handle by the time you were halfway through. Remember, handles are for hands and a hand-pulled handle is more comfortable, whether your customers consciously recognize it or not. I have cups that I’ve made and cups from other potters that I’ve used for years and years. My teacher at Parsons/New School in New York once held up a bowl I’d made and said, “Is this how you want to be remembered a hundred years from now?” I took it and threw it in the clay vat and began again. It’s best to learn the craft correctly. These skills will be with you forever. Happy potting!
Really helpful, looks very neat.
For those of us who handbuild, this is a great technique. I have very little formal training in pottery, but I love ceramics. I don’t want to hand pull a handle. I want to handbuild a handle, and this is the perfect guide.