How to Slab Build a Simple Darted Cup

After many years of just throwing, I have been doing more and more handbuilding. Part of the reason for this is that we made a video with Liz Zlot Summerfield. Not only is it fun to watch the facile way Liz manipulates clay, but her explanations of her processes are excellent. Not to mention the work itself!
In this clip, an excerpt from her video Handbuilt Forms with Soft Slabs, Liz shows how to handbuild a simple darted cup with a foot that I absolutely love (and which I jokingly refer to as “the foot that changed my life.”) – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.
This clip was excerpted from Handbuilt Forms with Soft Slabs, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Daily Shop!
To learn more about Liz Zlot Summerfield or to see more images of her work, please visit www.lzspottery.com.
The free copy of “Five Great Handbuilding Techniques: Variations on Classic Techniques for Making Contemporary Handbuilt Pottery” is incorrectly linked to: http://ceramicartsdaily.org/pottery-making-techniques/handbuilding-techniques/circular-logic-how-to-explore-shapes-for-handbuilding/, which has to reference to the free download. Some one goofed!. Just thought you needed to know! DJ
Oops! Got it fixed. thanks DJ Kelley! -eds
Liz,
Being old and having messed up fingers, (28 years of pottery) your video has given me hope again.
I can still make pots and lots of them. They are fun, interesting and giving my pottery making a new lease on life!
Thanks kiddo!
Sincerely,
Beth
Hi Liz, I loved the video clip. Can you advise on what sort of clay to use please.