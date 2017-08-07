How to Slab Build a Simple Darted Cup

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.



After many years of just throwing, I have been doing more and more handbuilding. Part of the reason for this is that we made a video with Liz Zlot Summerfield. Not only is it fun to watch the facile way Liz manipulates clay, but her explanations of her processes are excellent. Not to mention the work itself!

In this clip, an excerpt from her video Handbuilt Forms with Soft Slabs, Liz shows how to handbuild a simple darted cup with a foot that I absolutely love (and which I jokingly refer to as “the foot that changed my life.”) – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

This clip was excerpted from Handbuilt Forms with Soft Slabs, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Daily Shop!

To learn more about Liz Zlot Summerfield or to see more images of her work, please visit www.lzspottery.com.