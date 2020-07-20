Handbuilding Techniques

How to Make a Handbuilt Neck for a Wheel Thrown Vase

Making a narrow-necked vase has never been easier!

Wheel Thrown Vase

Throwing wide, round bottles with narrow necks can be quite a struggle for the new potter. It is just plain tough to get clay to make extreme changes of direction on the wheel. In his new video, Beautiful Bottles: Throwing Bulbous Pots with Narrow Necks, Sam Scott shares a couple of ways to approach these types of forms.

In today’s post, an excerpt from the video, Sam shares how he creates a lovely handbuilt neck for a wide vase form. Not only does it solve the challenge mentioned above, but it also makes such a lovely contrast between the pristinely thrown bottom half and the organic neck for a vase. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

This video was excerpted from Beautiful Bottles: Throwing Bulbous Pots with Narrow Necks with Sam Scott, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop. 

