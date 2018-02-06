using-the-transfer-method-to-create-interesting-glaze-patterns-on-pottery

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

Glaze application methods are as infinite as our imagination. Nearly every item around the studio or house has the potential to be a glaze applicator. It just takes a little imagination to see the potential, and experimenting is key to discovering new ideas. In today’s post, Frank James Fisher demonstrates a cool transfer technique utilizing something we all have around the studio. What variations on this technique can you come up with? – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

Applying Glazes Using the Transfer Approach

The transfer approach involves selecting a textured object, applying glaze to its raised surface and printing the texture onto the ceramic surface.

Any object that has a distinct texture can be used. The glaze is rolled onto the object. The image is transferred by pressing the glazed object against the pot’s surface. Bubble wrap (used for shipping) became the transferred texture for this demonstration. The resulting starlike shapes wrap around the surface to form a unique glaze pattern.

By using everyday objects for these glazing techniques, an entire new world of glaze marks and patterns awaits discovery.

**First published in 2014