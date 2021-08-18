Tips for Making the Right Test Tiles for Testing Your Glazes

Glaze testing is essential if you are interested in really personalizing and perfecting your work. And to improve your results, it helps to have test tiles that mimic the kind of work you make. In this video, an excerpt from his DVD Understanding Glazes: How to Test, Tweak, and Perfect Your Glazes John Britt shows several different ways to make test tiles. Chances are, you’ll find one that makes sense with what you are making. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

This video was excerpted from Understanding Glazes with John Britt, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop.

CLAYflicks subscribers can view this and all of CAN’s full-length videos on CLAYflicks! Not a subscriber yet? No problem—click here to sign up for a no-risk trial.