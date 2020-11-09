How to Glaze the Inside and Outside of a Pot in One Fell Swoop!

If you’ve ever struggled with getting an even, drip-free coat of glaze on a pot when dipping, today’s post is for you. In this excerpt from his new video The Stroke and the Splash, Sam Scott shares his brilliant double-dipping technique for getting an even coat of glaze on the inside and outside of a vessel in one fell swoop. Best of all, not only does this technique produce great results, it saves time too! –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

