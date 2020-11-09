Ceramic Glazing Techniques

How to Glaze the Inside and Outside of a Pot in One Fell Swoop!

Get a drip-free coat of glaze on your pots in one move!

• November 9, 2020 • Add Comment

How to Glaze

If you’ve ever struggled with getting an even, drip-free coat of glaze on a pot when dipping, today’s post is for you. In this excerpt from his new video The Stroke and the Splash, Sam Scott shares his brilliant double-dipping technique for getting an even coat of glaze on the inside and outside of a vessel in one fell swoop. Best of all, not only does this technique produce great results, it saves time too! –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

This clip was excerpted from The Stroke and the Splash with Sam Scott, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop.

CLAYflicks subscribers can view this and all of CAN’s full-length videos on CLAYflicks! Not a subscriber yet? No problem—click here to sign up for a no-risk trial.

