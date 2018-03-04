Video: Make Surfaces that Pop!

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

Screen printing on clay is one of my favorite ceramic decorating techniques. And using paper stencils and underglaze is right up there with it. Both are fantastic ways to transfer imagery to a pot (especially if you are “drawing compromised”). One of the best practitioners of these techniques is Kansas City-based artist Meredith Host.

In this video clip, a quick excerpt from Meredith’s video Form, Pattern, and Underglaze, she gives an overview of her screen-printing and stenciling process. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

How to Screen Print and Stencil Layers of Underglazes

To learn more about Meredith Host or to see more images of her work, please visit www.meredithhost.com.

**First published in 2014