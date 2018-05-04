Three Beautiful Surface Decorations That Look Even Better Layered

I am in love with the surfaces of Jen Allen’s pots (not to mention the forms!). While each of the techniques in today’s clip stands on its own beautifully, they are magnificent when combined.
In this clip, an excerpt from her video Darted and Decorated, Jen shows how she creates a subtle brushstroke texture with an engobe, and then layers glaze-trailed patterns on top. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.
Layer Slip, Engobes, and Glaze for Stunning Surface Decorations
Five Great Decorating Techniques
To learn more about Jennifer Allen or to see more images of her work, please visit www.jenniferallenceramics.com.
Wow! Thanks for sharing this information with us. I love that you included a video. Your article helps people like me, who are not really not good with this field, to at least have an idea of how it’s done.
Love the look of this pitcher! Do you put a clear glaze over everything after you’ve applied the surface decorations?