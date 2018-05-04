Three Beautiful Surface Decorations That Look Even Better Layered

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

I am in love with the surfaces of Jen Allen’s pots (not to mention the forms!). While each of the techniques in today’s clip stands on its own beautifully, they are magnificent when combined.

In this clip, an excerpt from her video Darted and Decorated, Jen shows how she creates a subtle brushstroke texture with an engobe, and then layers glaze-trailed patterns on top. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

Layer Slip, Engobes, and Glaze for Stunning Surface Decorations

To learn more about Jennifer Allen or to see more images of her work, please visit www.jenniferallenceramics.com.

**First published in 2015