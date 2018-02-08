Ceramic Screen Printing and Mono Printing Techniques on a Slab

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

Screen printing on ceramics is definitely a trend these days and one of the main trend setters in this area is Jason Bige Burnett. Jason draws on his background in screen printing and image design to create his super fun work.

In today’s post, Jason shows how to transfer a screen printed image to a clay slab. An extra cool thing about this clip from The Graphic Pot is that Jason shows how you can hand color various parts of your ceramic screen print in a technique comparable to monoprinting. Have a look! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

Screen Printing Ceramics Made Easy

This clip was excerpted from Jason’s video, The Graphic Pot, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Shop.

To learn more about Jason Bige Burnett or to see more images of his work, please visit www.jasonbigeburnett.com.

**First published in 2015