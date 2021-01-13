Live Handbuilding and Decorating Workshop with Carole Epp

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

Wednesday, January 27, 2021, from 1–3 pm EST USA

Registration fee: $35 Registrants can access a recording of the video for 30 days following the event to revisit techniques! (Registrants will be emailed a video link within 48 hours of the webinar conclusion.)

Delve into the entire process of bringing narrative illustration to life on functional ceramics with Carole Epp! Over the course of this 2-hour all-demonstration workshop there will be discussions of design elements and color theory as it applies to surface and object design, as well as the how-tos of storytelling. Plus detailed handbuilding, Mishima, and underglaze painting techniques will be shown.

Carole Epp will teach you how to:

Handbuild a plate using found-object slump molds

Use the Mishima process to bring a variety of styles of illustration to life on your work

Create beautiful narrative surfaces using design elements and color theory

Use underglazes like watercolors to create depth and visual interest in your illustrations

Translate your ideas into interesting visual narratives

Our Workshop from Home webinars are just like in-person workshops, except you are guaranteed a front-row seat! Ask questions throughout, or during the Question & Answer session at the end.

Space is limited!