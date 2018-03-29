Lisa Orr Shares a Really Creative Way to Use Trailing Slip

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

Slip trailing is a fabulous technique for creating both visual and tactile decoration on pottery and ceramic sculpture. Most of the time, this technique involves trailing a design in slip onto a pot. In addition to slip trailing in the traditional way, Lisa Orr makes sweet little swirly patterns on cloth, lets them stiffen up, and then uses them to make fancy handles for the teeny tiny salt scoopers on her salt centerpieces.

In this excerpt from her video, Lisa shares this process. I love everything about this technique, including the very idea of having a salt centerpiece as opposed to a salt shaker.- Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

This clip was excerpted from Making and Decorating for Surface Depth, with Lisa Orr, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop!

To learn more about Lisa Orr or to see more images of her work, please visit https://www.etsy.com/shop/LisaOrrPottery.

**First published in 2014