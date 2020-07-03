How to Create Gradient Color with Underglaze

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

I have attempted to create the ombre effect (gradient color from light to darker, or one hue to another) on pots before, but have not been able to do it quite as flawlessly as Kip O’Krongly. Kip’s gradient backgrounds are so smooth that she is often asked if she airbrushes them on.

When we filmed Kip’s video, I was surprised by how easily she created her gradient color look. The methods I tried were not quite so simple! In today’s video clip, an excerpt from her video download Making and Decorating a Plate, Kip demonstrates how she creates the ombre look by simply brushing on washes of underglazes and slip. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

PS. Check out this post on making ombre pottery using colored clay in the archives!

This clip was excerpted from Making and Decorating a Plate with Kip O’Krongly, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop as a video download only.

More Fun with Underglazes

Because of their wide variety of color options, underglazes are very popular with ceramic artists and there are a ton of fun things to do with them beyond the gradient color look Kip demonstrated today! Check out the Ceramic Arts Network archives for everything from how to make underglazes to Jason Bige Burnett’s screen printing techniques and Erin Furimsky’s underglaze stamping and shellacking techniques.

Do you have a different approach to creating a gradient with slips, stains, or underglazes? Tell us all about your technique in the comment section of this page!