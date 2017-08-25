Super Quick Terra Sig Plus Horsehair and Feather Raku

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

Using horsehair and feathers in raku firing yields incredible marks that can’t be created in any other type of firing. But for optimal results in horsehair and feather raku, you should have a smooth surface. Marcia Selsor creates this ideal surface with terra sigillata and I loved her no-muss-no-fuss method for mixing sig. In this video, Marcia demonstrates this technique and a horsehair/feather firing.- Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

To learn more about Marcia Selsor or to see more images of her work, please visit www.marciaselsorstudio.com.