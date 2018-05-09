Clay Mixers, or Pug Mills, or Both?
Clay Mixers & Pug Mills: Function
What do you need? If all you want to do is mix your own clay, you need a mixer at a minimum. If you want a mixer that empties itself, go for the mixer/pug mill or a mixer with a tilting hopper. If you need clay that’s ready to throw without any further wedging, you’ll need a de-airing pug mill either as a standalone machine or as part of a mixer/pug mill. If your concern is just recycling, a pug mill or a mixer/pug mill can do the job but you’ll need to ask the dealer about what condition the clay has to be in before it can be processed, for example, stiff, bone dry, slurry, etc.
Clay Mixers & Pug Mills: Capacity
You don’t want to overestimate your needs and purchase a machine you’ll only use once or twice a year, or one that won’t keep up with your requirements. Manufacturers make machines of varying capacities and rate them by batch-mixing sizes (in pounds), mixing rates (pounds/hour), and pugging rates (pounds/hour). In addition to these rates, you’ll need to consider times for batching, unloading and wedging to get an idea of total clay throughput.
Successful Tips for Buying and Using Pottery Clay
Learn all about buying and using pottery clay when you download this freebie, Successful Tips for Buying and Using Pottery Clay.Download Today!
Clay Mixers & Pug Mills: Ventilation
If you’re planning to mix clay, you’ll need a ventilation system to control dust even if the clay mixer has a tight fitting lid on the hopper. There are dust collection systems available or you may have an existing system to tie into. Caution: Even with a ventilation system, you’ll still need to wear a respirator when working with dry materials.
Clay Mixers & Pug Mills: Electrical Requirements
Pick up THE manual for your studio!
Vince Pitelka’s Clay: A Studio Handbook has been an essential, all-inclusive studio text for students, studio artists, educators and all those interested in the art of clay since it was originally published in 2001. Now it is back fully updated, expanded, and better than ever with beautiful color images! Clay: A Studio Handbook addresses the full range of ceramic processes and brings a lifetime of ceramic knowledge directly into the hands of potters. Buy Clay: A Studio Handbook today and be a better potter from this day forward.
Book: $49.97 | PDF: $39.97Learn more!
Clay Mixers & Pug Mills: Cleaning and Storage
Clay Mixer & Pug Mills: Safety
**First published in 2010
Comment
Comment
I was all set to buy a PeterPugger VPM-9, only to find that they were out of stock. I was offered a “new” VPM-20 that had only been used as floor model for people to look at–it had never had clay inside it. The price they quoted was so low, I couldn’t resist. And am I glad I have it! This machine is built like a tank, and the de-airing is the finest feature of all!
Comment
Comment
Anyone willing to recommend a size of peter pugmill to run in a studio of approximately 100 students a year?
Comment
Comment
There are other pug mills that work well besides a peterpugger. Maybe the marketing is not as slick or the name as cute, but I bought a shimpo and it is great! easy to take apart and operate. Less expensive too.
Comment
Comment
I got a PeterPugger after promising my husband I’d shut up. That pugmill is the best at reconditioning wrassled-up dry clay– out-wedging and mixing better than ol-lady me !!! That’s good medicine !!!!
Comment
Comment
I have been a long time proponent of having a pug mill as a most necessary piece of equipment in the studio. A potter friend introduced me to the use of an early Bluebird. I purchased this one around 1967 and have used it ever since. So far it has carried me through my career as a professional potter these many years and I still use it to soften my clay. At 88 years of age, I need softer clay and this fills the bill. If I were to purchase one now, though, my choice seems to lean toward the Peter Pugger as the Buebird changed the hopper size (as a safety measure) which slows down the process considerably. Of course, my production has also lessened so I now have less scrap clay to process. Any serious potter should consider purchasing this piece of equipment. Mine has paid its dues over and over again for almost 50 years.
Comment
Comment
I have owned a Peter Puggery VM 30 for aobut 6 years now and it has changed my life! It’s wonderful and helps keep the studio much cleaner as I can put all scraps–wet, dry, etc. in and don’t have little bags of clay to recycle all over.
Comment
Comment
If you only nees a machine for mixing clay from dry powders, you can use o horizontal pan mixer for concrete. but you might need to get it fitted with a more powerful motor and better transmission, ask the supplier for a mixer which can be used for refractory castables, they can mix clay as well.
Comment
Comment
When I moved our household to where we are here, I brought a bathtub full of dry clay and scraps, using my Peter Pugger to reconstitute and prepare for throwing all that problem clay. I am SO HAPPY for this addition to my clay machine family !!!
Comment
Comment
I also purchased and Peter Pugger VPM-9 shortly over a year ago. I did some homework and the VPM-9 seemed to be the pugger that would work best for all my needs. I also place all my clay scraps from the wheel or handbuilding directly into the clay chamber, close the clay chamber and when I have enough to process just mix and pug. The greatest benefit I have found is the deairing feature, saves time and it is a breeze to wedge the new reclaimed clay if necessary. Less physical strain on the body is a definite asset. I weighed the benefits against the priceline and the benefits definitely provided me with the performanace I was looking for. Very happy with my choice and I know it will be a piece of equipment in my studio that should last a lifetime. I also need to comment on the support staff at Peter Pugger. They are so willing to assist you if you have any questions or concerns. I feel this is an important detail in the decision process.
Comment
Comment
I purchased the Peter Pugger VPM-9 last year and I don’t know how I lived without it. Since it is a mixer+pugmill there is no storing of scraps of clay. I just put in all my scarps from wet collasped pots on the wheel to leather-hard pots and it gives me perfect clay. With the cold weather coming up, I do enjoy warming up the clay in it as well so it is easy on the hands.
Like Richard mentioned, other than time and money saved on recycling, I think the main benefit I have found is the ability to create, experiment, design new work without worrying about wasted clay.
Comment
Comment
i’m well chuffed with mine!
i got a peter pugger de-airing pugmill a few months ago. i love it!!
i built a small table to let gravity help my hands shape the round pugs into squares for my extruder and i couldn’t be happier.
i’ve wedged…some…clay, so dues are paid
; ^)
this takes a lot of arduous work out of the equation for me, and leaves much more time for production, designing, etc. i have it apart at the moment, as i clean it out to process a white clay body for classes i’m about to offer. two wrenches is all one needs, plus a little arm wrestling power to free stuff up.