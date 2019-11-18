One of the most useful things for all potters and ceramic artists to learn is how to fix cracks in pottery. There’s nothing more frustrating than discovering a crack in a piece you have been toiling over. The good news is, if you find cracks in the greenware stage, there is hope.

In today’s post, an excerpt from her book Mastering Hand Building, Sunshine Cobb shows how to stop cracks in their tracks. She even shares her trick for repairing cracks on bone dry pieces! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

Greenware is the best stage to catch a crack and stop it in its tracks. I recommend repairing cracks or structural problems as you go because cracking will often start to appear at points of structural weakness. For example, cracks are common where one coil is attached to another or where two walls meet. Cracks can appear right away in the building process, or they may show up once there’s added stress, such as the weight of another coil or new elements, such as a flange. As a piece dries out, cracks begin to appear in these vulnerable areas.

Leather hard and soft leather hard are perfect times to fix a crack or a weak spot in the clay before it becomes a more serious problem. While it may seem counterintuitive, the best way to remedy a developing crack is to open it up more (1). Clay has a memory. So in an effort to erase the memory of a crack, score the area in question deeper and larger than the crack itself (2), then place a bit of scored soft clay into the space you’ve made and compress it with a rib (3, 4). This will heal a crack in most cases, depending on how dry the cracked clay is.

After you have repaired a crack, if the clay still seems weak, you can wrap the form in plastic and allow the moisture levels of the form to equalize. Be very wary of adding water to a crack at any time, though. Water can swell the crack and lead to growth of the crack, not eliminate it as you might hope. If possible, do not add any water to a crack and use moist clay instead.

Here are a few specific situations where you’re likely to encounter cracks, with advice on how to proceed:

Coil pots tend to develop thin spots when you are first learning to use the rib to create even wall thickness. Those spots should be shored up with extra clay as soon as they’re discovered to help prevent collapses and cracks.

When you make coiled pots, be mindful of your initial connections (coil to floor and coil to coil). These connections can be tricky when the clay is too dry to connect, or you are connecting a new, wet coil to a leather-hard, partly built form. Scoring well and making sure the connections are true and thoroughly compressed will help minimize potential cracks.

Hard-slab forms tend to crack most frequently at the seams. Again, scoring the initial connections well and using small amounts of water or slip will help lay the foundation for a solid, well-attached seam.

The lip or rim of a form can also be a problem area. I’ve seen many pots start to crumble or crack from the top down. Make sure you maintain a decent thickness at the top of your piece, shoring it up if necessary with a small coil or using a chamois (a wrung-out sponge or a thing strip of plastic will also work) to compress the lip. Quickly troubleshoot any cracks that begin to form.