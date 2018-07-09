Clay Wedging 101: A Great Way to Teach and Learn to Wedge Clay Properly

In ceramics there are many things that you have to practice over and over before things click. Wedging is one of those things. At first, everybody wedges more air into the clay than they take out and it just takes time and experience to learn how to wrangle the clay into a nice homogeneous mass. I began teaching a beginning pottery class this week and I was reminded that wedging clay can be tricky to learn…and to teach. But I came across this video from potter Dorian Beaulieu that does a great job of demonstrating and explaining the wedging process. I am planning to model my instruction on Dorian’s from now on! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

**First published in 2009